Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious road traffic collision leaves a pedestrian in critical condition

Paul Hyland

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Limerick yesterday afternoon that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

At approximately 3.10pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision which involved a car and a male pedestrian on the M8 at Brackbawn, Kilbehenny in Co Limerick.

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was later taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently described as critical.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward to them.

In particular, any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage (dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

