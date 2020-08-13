Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious crash in Co Kerry leaves motorcyclist (30s) in critical condition

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist (30s) was left in critical condition after a serious crash in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the collision between a car and a motorcycle which took place in the New Line Road area of Waterville, Co. Kerry, at around 3.40pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, where his condition is critical.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out.

"Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," said a garda spokesperson.

