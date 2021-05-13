Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Co. Offaly

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault which took place this evening in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident on Francis Steet, Edenderry, where a man in his 30s was found with serious head injuries.

The incident occurred around 6:15 pm this evening. The man was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore where his condition is understood to be stable.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí and brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquires are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.