Gardaí appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist (20s) seriously injured in Cork single-vehicle collision

The collision occurred at Knocknagree, Mallow, at 6:30pm on Saturday evening.

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital following a serious single-vehicle road collision in Co Cork.

The collision involving the motorbike the man was driving, occurred at Nohoval Upper, Knocknagree, Mallow, Co Cork, at approximately 6:30pm on Saturday evening.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene by emergency services to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious. There were no other injuries reported.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



