Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (50s) dies after tractor overturns

A man in his 50s has died after the tractor he was driving overturned in Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal accident that occurred on Monday, October 5, at 3.45pm in Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision that occurred when the tractor the man was driving overturned on the Main Road.

The male driver of the tractor (late 50s) was removed to St. Lukes' Hospital in a serious condition.

The man subsequently passed away.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time on Monday, October 5, 2020 between 3.15pm and 4pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors