Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (30s) discovered with serious injuries in Limerick

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man with serious injuries in the Westfield Park area of Limerick City on Friday night.

The man in his 30s was discovered after 10pm when Gardaí received reports of a man walking on the Ennis Road with what appeared to be an injury.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for “serious” injuries.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway.

Gardaí at Mayorstone station are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between the hours of 8pm and 10pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



