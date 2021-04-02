Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (20s) dies in Dublin motorcycle accident

A man in his 20s has died after he was involved in a single vehicle collision in Finglas last night.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:20am on Friday, on the Kilshane Road in Finglas, Dublin 11.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors