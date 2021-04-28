Gardaí appeal for witnesses after four men in balaclavas invade home in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At around 1.30am, gardaí received a report that four men wearing balaclavas had broken into a house in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane.

The four men threatened the occupant of the home and a confrontation occurred.

Gardaí said the men then left the scene empty handed in a silver car and the occupant of the home was not injured during the incident.

Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh garda stations attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area but the car was not located.

The local Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballinderry area between 1am-1.45am, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Nenagh garda station on 067-50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

