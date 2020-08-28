Gardaí appeal for witnesses after a masked man entered a primary school

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a masked man (38) entered a primary school yesterday in Longford with a screwdriver.

A school board meeting was taking place and he threatened those present. He then fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

There were no injuries and he was arrested in Longford town some time later with the money.

He is currently detained for questioning at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

"An examination of the scene has been carried out by local scenes of crime personnel," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

"They are particularly appealing to the driver of a van that may have been flagged down in the Chapel Street area by the suspect as he fled from the scene.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," the spokesperson added.

Online Editors