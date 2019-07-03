Gardai appeal for witnesses after 13-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car which then drove off.

The boy was struck by a car described as a blue Ford Focus with a 05 D licence plate, which did not remain at the scene. The incident happened as the boy was crossing the Swords Road outside the Castle Heath housing estate in Malahide in Dublin approximately 6.55pm yesterday.

The boy was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or any motorists with dash camera footage on the Swords Road at the time to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 6664600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors