Gardaí appeal for public to help in tracing whereabouts of missing Limerick man (61)

John Keane was last seen at his home in Athea, Limerick, on Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 61-year-old John ‘Jack’ Keane.

John is missing from his home in Athea, Co Limerick, since Wednesday, September 15.

John is described as approximately 5ft 7” in height, of slim build, bald with some grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a red and black rain jacket, black trousers and brown boots. He usually wears a baseball cap and carries a stick.

He is known to frequent the West Limerick, North Kerry and West Clare areas.

John’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.