Gardaí appeal for public help in finding missing teenage sisters suspected to be in Longford or Athlone

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in finding two teenage sisters who have been missing from Carlow since yesterday.

Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 years, have been missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow, since yesterday evening, July 19.

Helen is 14-years-old and is 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair with no parting and blue eyes. When last seen Helen was wearing a white vest top and blue denim jeans.

Melissa is 13-years-old and is of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. When last seen Melissa was wearing a black crop top with black shorts.

"Gardaí are concerned for their safety and it is believed that both sisters may be in the Longford/Athlone areas,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow garda station on (059) 9174300 or any garda station.”



