| 21.4°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal for public help in finding missing teenage sisters suspected to be in Longford or Athlone

Sisters Melissa (13) and Helen McDonnell (14) Expand

Close

Sisters Melissa (13) and Helen McDonnell (14)

Sisters Melissa (13) and Helen McDonnell (14)

Sisters Melissa (13) and Helen McDonnell (14)

Ciara O'Loughlin

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in finding two teenage sisters who have been missing from Carlow since yesterday. 

Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 years, have been missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow, since yesterday evening, July 19.

Helen is 14-years-old and is 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair with no parting and blue eyes. When last seen Helen was wearing a white vest top and blue denim jeans.

Melissa is 13-years-old and is of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. When last seen Melissa was wearing a black crop top with black shorts.

"Gardaí are concerned for their safety and it is believed that both sisters may be in the Longford/Athlone areas,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow garda station on (059) 9174300 or any garda station.”


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy