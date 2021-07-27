Gardaí appeal for information over death of woman in Kerry

GARDAÍ have appealed for information in their investigation into the circumstances of the death of a woman in Kerry.

Detectives are keeping an open mind about the discovery of the woman's body at a property at Slí na Faiche outside Lixnaw early on Monday morning.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the property after the alarm was raised but the woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood she had been dead for some hours.

The semi-detached home was immediately sealed off pending an examination by Garda forensic experts.

A vehicle parked outside the property was also forensically examined by Gardaí.

Detectives also notified the Office of the State Pathologist.

Later, the woman's body was removed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for a full post mortem examination.

Kerry Gardaí said the nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination and related toxicology tests.

A Kerry garda source said they are currently keeping an open mind on the investigation.

Details of the post mortem results are not being released for operational reasons.

"Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to any person with any information in relation to this investigation to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on (068) 50820, the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111 or any garda station," a spokesperson said.

Uniformed officers commenced door to door inquiries to determine when the deceased was last spotted by local householders.

Gardaí want to determine the last movements of the deceased in the hours before her death.

The area involved is described as residential and extremely quiet.

The woman had been living locally for some time and was described as polite and friendly by residents.