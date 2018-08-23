News Irish News

Thursday 23 August 2018

Gardai appeal for information on woman (29) missing for three months

Giedre Raguckaite, 29, has been missing from Dundalk since Saturday 26 May
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help track a woman missing from Dundalk since May 26.

Giedre Raguckaite (29), originally from Lithuania, was last seen on Hoey's Lane, Dundalk at approximately 6pm.

She is described at 5'5" in height, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Giedre or may have any information is asked to contact the Gardai in Dundalk Garda station on 043 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors

