Gardai are asking for people to come forward with information on an orange mountain bike they believe was used in the murder of a man in north Dublin earlier this week.

Gardai are asking for people to come forward with information on an orange mountain bike they believe was used in the murder of a man in north Dublin earlier this week.

Gardai appeal for information on orange mountain bike believe to be used in murder of Jordan Davis

Detectives say the bicycle is believed to be connected to the commission of the murder of Jordan Davis in Darndale on Wednesday.

Gardai say the bike is an orange Fuji Nevada mountain bike.

The gunman is believed to have fled the scene on the bike after shooting Davis in the Marigold Road area in Darndale at around 4pm.

The bike was recovered in the long grass at the edge of parkland at Belcamp Lane later that day.

"An Garda Síochána are appealing for information on a Fuji Nevada 'orange' mountain bike. This mountain bike is further described as having a rear mudguard, set of black 'Vera' wheels, black saddle with yellow stripes," a garda spokeswoman said.

"Anyone who saw or spoke to any person on a similar bike in the Darndale area in the days leading up to the murder, who knows where this bicycle was or who had possession of this bicycle in the days leading up to the murder.

"Anyone who had seen this bicycle in the Darndale area between the hours of 3.30pm - 4.30pm on the 22nd May 2019 or who saw this bicycle being abandoned on Belcamp lane on the 22nd May 2019."

Davis was killed just 15 minutes after writing a tribute message on his Facebook page to Seán Little, his friend who was shot dead on the Walshestown Road in north county Dublin late on Tuesday night.

Gardai believe that both men were shot because of their involvement in the drugs trade but that their murders are not directly related.

Detectives are investigating if the two close friends were murdered by a crime gang over a significant drugs debt.

Little was well-known to gardaí and had close links to a Finglas mob boss, known as 'Mr Flashy', as well as a young associate of the Kinahan cartel based in Crumlin.

The mob led by 'Mr Flashy' are involved in an escalating feud in the Corduff area of west Dublin. A separate non-fatal gun attack in Mulhuddart on Tuesday is believed to be linked to that dispute.

Little, originally from Coolock, was also connected to Zach Parker, a drug dealer shot dead outside a Swords gym in January.

Detectives are investigating if both Little and Davis were murdered by the same criminal gang, but sources stressed a number of motives are being investigated.

While Davis was known to gardaí for his links to gangland criminals, he did not have any major convictions and was before the courts for only minor drug possessions.

On April 29 last he was fined €200 at Dublin District Court for possession of cannabis.

Jordan Davis was also due to face a trial at the same court for drugs offences in July. He was also a very close friend of criminal Jamie Tighe Ennis, who was shot dead in November 2017.

Tighe-Ennis had been a major target for gardaí for almost all of his adult life and had previous convictions for firearms offences.

Online Editors