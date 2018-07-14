Gardai appeal for information on missing teenager (17)

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing teenager from Co Louth last seen a fortnight ago.

Tommy Fitzgerald (17) was last seen on July 1st in Drogheda wearing grey shorts, a blue t-shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

He is described as being 6-foot-tall, of thin build and with short brown hair.

The young man may also frequent Cashel in Co Tipperary and Rathfarnham in Dublin.

Anyone who may have seen Tommy or can assist in locating him are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors