Monday 28 May 2018

Gardai appeal for information on missing boy (17)

Luke Owen
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí in Bray are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Luke Owen.

Luke was reported missing to Gardaí on Friday 25th May 2018. He is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.

He is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height, blue eyes with short blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing an all-black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

