Gardaí appeal for information on blue Toyota Avensis after two injured in three-car collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a three-car collision that occurred in Co Louth on June 4, 2022.

Two people were injured and taken to hospital following the crash but both have been released since.

The collision occurred in Gibbstown, Ardee Road, Dundalk, at around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 4.

Gardaí are particularly appealing for information on a Blue Toyota Avensis that travelled on the Ardee Road on the day.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward and to anyone who was travelling from Ardee to Dundalk via Gibbstown on the Ardee Road with camera footage, including dash cam to make it available to them,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are particularly appealing for information on the movements of a blue Toyota

Avensis that travelled along the Ardee Road between 3pm and 3.30pm on the day in question.

“Anyone with any information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”