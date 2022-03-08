Gardaí appeal for information about teenage girl (15) missing from Co Carlow since last week

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Carlow area since last week.

Helen McDonnell has been missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since approximately 5.30pm on Friday 4th March.

Helen is described as being 5’ 1” in height, with a slim build. She has long brown hair with blond highlights and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and multi coloured leggings.

Gardaí said Helen is know to frequent both Termonbarry, Co Roscommon and Longford Town.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.