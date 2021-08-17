Gardaí appeal for help to trace missing teenage girl (14) last seen in Co Meath 

The gardaí are appealing the public’s assistance to help find a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Co Meath on Sunday.

Hannah O’Brien (14) has been missing from the Julianstown area of Meath since Sunday, March 15.

It is believed she may now be in the area of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Hannah is described as being 5' 4", with long blonde hair, of slim build and has blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black coat, Nike leggings and a black and white top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.