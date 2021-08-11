Gardaí appeal for help to trace missing man (21)

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Jordan Choppin, from Tipperary.

The young man has been missing from his home in Roscrea, Co.Tipperary since Tuesday.

Jordan is described as being approximately 5 ft 6 inch in height with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Jordan's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Roscrea on (035) 0524230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.