Gardaí appeal for help to find woman (61) missing since this morning

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 61-year-old woman who was last seen this morning in Dublin.

Elizabeth Burke was last seen in the Blanchardstown area at 7am this morning, Friday, August 6.

She is described as being 5’3” in height, of slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a green raincoat, black leggings and blue and pink trainers.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Elizabeth is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.