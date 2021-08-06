Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage girl (14) missing since Monday 

Gardaí are appealing to the public in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl (14) who has been missing since Monday.

Hannah O’Brien was last seen in Julianstown, Co Meath on August 2 and it is believed she may now be in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

She is described as being 5' 4" in height, with long auburn hair, of slim build and she has blue eyes. When last seen Hannah was wearing a black leather jacket, black denim shorts and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.