Gardai appeal for help to find missing child

GardaI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-month-old Jasmine Arshad who was reported missing on Friday.

Gardai in Co Roscommon believe that Jasmine is in the company of her father, Arshad Shiraz (38).

Both Jasmine and Arshad went missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen at 5.30pm on Friday.

The investigating gardai said they are satisfied that Jasmine and Arshad travelled from Ballaghaderreen to Dublin on public transport at around 1.35pm on Friday.

They disembarked in Dublin city centre at around 4.30pm.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with any information on Jasmine's whereabouts - or any information that would help them with their investigation - to contact them immediately at Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.

Gardai are also appealing to Jasmine's father, Arshad Shiraz, to make contact urgently with them at any garda station or by contacting them by telephone.

