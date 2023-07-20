Gardaí appeal for help to find missing baby amid concerns for her well-being
Sinita Ward McDonagh was last seen in Castlerea on Monday at 9.55am
Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help to find a nine-month-old baby who has been missing since Monday.
Sinita Ward McDonagh is believed to be in the company of a female relative, Julie Ward.
Sinita was last seen in Castlerea, Co Roscommon at 9.55am on Monday.
A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”