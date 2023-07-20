Gardaí appeal for help to find missing baby amid concerns for her well-being

Sinita Ward McDonagh was last seen in Castlerea on Monday at 9.55am

Sinita Ward McDonagh (right) is believed to be with female relative Julie Ward (left)

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help to find a nine-month-old baby who has been missing since Monday.

Sinita Ward McDonagh is believed to be in the company of a female relative, Julie Ward.

Sinita was last seen in Castlerea, Co Roscommon at 9.55am on Monday.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”