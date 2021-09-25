Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old girl, declared as missing from her home.

Saoirse O’Hora went missing from her home in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 yesterday afternoon, Friday.

The teenager is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inch in height with a slim build.

She has long, strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Saoirse was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Saoirse's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.