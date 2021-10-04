Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Louth boy (11)

Eddie Rogers has been missing from Drogheda since 10am this morning. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Eddie Rogers, who is missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, since this morning.

Eddie was last seen at approximately 10am on Upper Magdalene Street, Drogheda.

He is described as being approximately 4ft 11in in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his right cheek.

He was wearing grey trousers, a black puffa jacket and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a dark-coloured school bag.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for Eddie's welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda garda station on (041) 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.



