Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Cork man Chris De Jager

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a man who went missing from his home in Macroom, Co Cork earlier today.

Chris De Jager, (40), was last seen in Macroom at approximately 5:25pm this evening when he was seen driving in a Seat Altea car.

It is believed he may be in the Tipperary area.

Gardai and Mr De Jager’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardai in Macroom on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any garda station.

He is described as being approximately 5’10”, of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.