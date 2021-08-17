| 13.4°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Cork man Chris De Jager

Chris De Jager Expand

Close

Chris De Jager

Chris De Jager

Chris De Jager

Allison Bray

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a man who went missing from his home in Macroom, Co Cork earlier today.

Chris De Jager, (40), was last seen in Macroom at approximately 5:25pm this evening when he was seen driving in a Seat Altea car.

It is believed he may be in the Tipperary area.

Gardai and Mr De Jager’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardai in Macroom on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any garda station.

He is described as being approximately 5’10”, of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy