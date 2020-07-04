Gardai appeal for help in tracing missing 23-month-old girl

Jasmine Arshad (23-months-old) is missing from her home in Co Roscommon

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for help in tracing a missing child from Co Roscommon.

Jasmine Arshad (23-months-old) was reported missing at 5.30pm on Friday July 3rd.

Jasmine is believed to be in the company of her father, Arshad Shiraz (38)

Jasmine is believed to be in the company of her father, Arshad Shiraz (38)

She is believed to be in the company of her father, Arshad Shiraz (38). They are both missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí are satisfied that Jasmine and Arshad travelled from Ballaghaderreen to Dublin via public transport at approximately 1.35pm on Friday, and disembarked in the city centre at approximately 4.30pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Jasmine’s whereabouts to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

They are also appealing to Jasmine's father, Arshad Shiraz, to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.

