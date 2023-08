LATEST | Gardaí appeal for help in tracing four missing teens in Louth and Meath

The teens, who range in age from 15 to 17, are the subject of a public appeal issued by gardaí for information

Missing teenagers - top row Martin O'Donohoe (L) and Kristina Simeckova (R), bottom row Molly McCormack (L) and Jennifer Halligan (R)

Neil Fetherstonhaugh Yesterday at 17:02