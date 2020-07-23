Gardaí appeal for help in reuniting suspected stolen dog with owner

The springer spaniel is one of two dogs that were rescued by gardai in Limerick last Monday. Photo: Garda Info/Twitter

Gardai are appealing for help in reuniting a suspected stolen dog with its owner.

The springer spaniel is one of two dogs that were rescued by gardai in Limerick last Monday.

The dogs were found by gardai following up on reports of suspicious activity in a car park on Old Dublin Road, Co Limerick.

Two men who had the dogs in their possession were asked by gardai to provide information about the ownership of the dogs but were unable to provide information that officers were satisfied with.

The men also informed Gardaí that the dogs were microchipped.

Gardai said both dogs appeared to be very nervous and were cowering in their cage.

The dogs were seized and brought to Henry Street where they were housed in the kennels in the station.

A local vet scanned both dogs for microchips which returned negative for both. The vet believes that the two springer spaniels were males roughly 3-4yrs and 18mths or so and were in good condition.

One of the men later attended Henry Street and produced documentation which Gardaí believe are fraudulent.

The two dogs were then brought to a local animal shelter whilst Gardaì carried out further enquiries.

One of the dogs, the older of the two, has since been reunited with it owner.

The dog is believed to have been stolen on June 24 In Co Cork.

The owner had placed adverts online and posters around their area in an attempt to get back their pet.

Gardaí brought "Jake” out to the owners home and were satisfied with the owner’s description of the dog and its excitement, awareness of his surrounding, and location of his kennel.

Jake's owner, Gerard said he is "absolutely thrilled" to be reunited with Jake.

He said: "I had lost hope cause he was gone for so long. I tried everything to get him back – I tried social media and put up posters locally. I am extremely grateful to Garda Shane Hayes and Limerick Animal Welfare for looking after Jake and getting him home safely.”

Gardai are now trying to reunite the second dog with his owner.

We are trying to trace the owner of this little gent who was recovered in Limerick. Call Henry St GS on 061212400



A 2nd dog was also recovered & reunited with its owner in Cork.

https://t.co/gbEYMsS33B for the full story & crime prevention advice on how to keep your dog safer pic.twitter.com/nxr8gA28sw — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 23, 2020

Anyone with information that might help gardai should contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400.

Gardai advised dog owners whose pets have been stolen to report the matter to your local Garda Station as soon as possible.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said: "I would firstly like to thank the member of the public who phoned us when they noticed something suspicious. Assistance like this is invaluable.

"As we are hearing a lot about dog theft, it can make dog owners feel unsafe and worried about their beloved pets - so we would advise you take extra precautions for their safety.

"For your dog’s security, I would recommend they are microchipped so that they can be easily identified if found and returned to the owner. Also place contact details on their collar in the event that they escape. Ensure that your home and garden are secure to prevent theft and deter potential culprits.

"If you have a high value breed of animal you may wish to consider CCTV and other crime prevention measures. If you are buying a dog, or returning a dog to its suspected owners, make sure the person is bona fide,” she added.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and expect to progress the investigation in the very near future.

Online Editors