Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin woman (24)

Bridget Reilly was last seen on the Old Nangor Road, Clondalkin, on Monday. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Bridget Reilly.

Bridget was last seen on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, on Monday September 20.

Gardai and Bridget’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Bridget is described as standing approximately 5ft 5in tall and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

