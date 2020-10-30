Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Colin Daly Finnegan, who was last seen on Saturday, October 24, in the Dublin 7 area.

Colin was last seen on Saturday afternoon at around 5.30pm.

Gardaí say he is known to frequent the Dublin 7 and Dublin 8 areas.

Colin is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a medium build.

He has short blond hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Colin was wearing a blue hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information on Colin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

