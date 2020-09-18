Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin girl

Gardaí are appealing for help to find 17-year-old Rebecca O'Brien, who has been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Wednesday last.

Rebecca is described as being 5'10", with brown hair, of average build with blue eyes.

When last seen, Rebecca was wearing a black top, black shoes, blue jeans and carrying a yellow bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Mountjoy on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

