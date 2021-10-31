Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing child (11) who is believed to be in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Molly Graham-Dressayre who they believe may be in Dublin.

Molly Graham-Dressayre was last seen at approximately 11:35am this morning in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Molly is described as being approximately 5ft 2in in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a purple hooded top, white facemask, and dark coloured leggings.

It is believed Molly may currently be in the Dublin city centre area. Gardaí and Molly's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Molly's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.