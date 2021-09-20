Muaaz Usama was last known to be in the Dublin City area (Photo: Gardaí)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of four-year-old Muaaz Usama who is missing from the Kilkenny City area since Sunday, September 19.

Gardaí believe he may be travelling in the company of an adult relative and his last known location was in the Dublin City area.

Muaaz is described as being approximately 2 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When last seen, Muaaz was wearing a dark green/black hoody with a grey hood, blue jeans, black shoes and black socks.

He may also be wearing a yellow hoody or a blue puffy jacket.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Muaaz is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.