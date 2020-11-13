Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old Dublin girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Chloe Clarke who was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Wednesday, November 11.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes, and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

When last seen, Chloe was wearing a wine jacket, black leggings, black jumper and white runners.

Chloe is Known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Clondalkin, Blanchardstown and Bray areas.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

