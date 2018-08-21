Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of 17 year old Kalem Murphy, who is missing from Lucan, Co. Dublin.

Gardai appeal for help in finding teenager missing for six days

Kalem was last seen on Thursday August 16 at approximately 19.20pm.

Kalem is described as 5' 10", slim build with blonde hair, he was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, blue t-shirt, cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

