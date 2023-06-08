Gardaí appeal for help finding Ellen O’Reilly (13) missing from Cavan

Ellen O’Reilly was last seen yesterday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

Gardaí are appealing for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl (13) who is missing from Cavan since yesterday afternoon.

Ellen O’Reilly was wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and silver shoes when she was last seen in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

She is described as having brown hair and blue eyes and being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slight build.

Anyone with information on Ellen's whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.