Gardai have appealed for dashcam footage as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-man in a Cavan town.

Gardai appeal for dashcam footage as part of investigation into fatal stabbing of man (40) on New Year's Eve

The victim - a Polish national - received serious stab wounds in the incident which occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm on Sunday night.

The man was rushed to Cavan General Hospital and he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning. Gardai have requested that anyone who was driving on the Dublin road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on New Year's Eve - and who may have had a dashcam in operation - come forward.

An appeal has also been issued to the Polish community or any member of the public who may have any information whatsoever. A post-mortem examination has taken place place today but the results are not being disclosed at this stage "for operational reasons".

The scene of the fatal stabbing on the Dublin Road in Ballyjamesduff Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys

Gardai have been in contact with the victim's family in Poland and a family liaison officer has been appointed. It is understand that the deceased - who was single with no children - worked in a meat factory since his move to Ireland.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene. No arrests have yet been made.

To contact Gardai in Bailieboro on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

