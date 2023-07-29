Gardaí appeal for 14-year-old girl who went missing in Ballyfermot

Brooke Robinson (14) was last seen in Ballyfermot on July 27.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public for help in locating a girl who went missing in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 earlier this week.

Brooke Robinson (14) has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 27.

She is described as being about 5 ft 5 in height with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information on Brooke's whereabouts is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.