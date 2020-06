Reports of traffic delays in the area as a result of the heavy smoke. Photo: Andrea Marr @office_mum

DUBLIN Fire Brigade attended the scene of a fire at Carrickmines Retail Park in south Dublin earlier this evening.

A spokesperson said that three pumps attended to a car fire that affected a gas main at the retail park.

GardaĆ­ were also at the scene and that no injuries have been reported.



AA Roadwatch said there were delays on Glenamuck Road approaching the Ballyogan Rd junction as a result.

"Take care as smoke may be affecting visibility in the area," a spokesperson said.

A number of shoppers took to social media to warn against travelling to the area, while there were reports of an evacuation taking place in the car park.

