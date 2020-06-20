Reports of traffic delays in the area as a result of the heavy smoke. Photo: Andrea Marr @office_mum

DUBLIN Fire Brigade are currently at the scene of a fire at Carrickmines Retail Park in south Dublin.

A spokesperson said that three pumps are attending to a car fire that affected a gas main at the retail park.

Gardaí confirmed they are also at the scene and that no injuries have been reported.



AA Roadwatch said there are delays on Glenamuck Road approaching the Ballyogan Rd junction as a result.

"Take care as smoke may be affecting visibility in the area," a spokesperson said.

A number of shoppers took to social media to warn against travelling to the area, with reports of an evacuation taking place in the car park.

Online Editors