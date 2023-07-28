Gardaí and family of missing man Patrick Boyle (68) ‘very concerned’ for his welfare as appeal renewed

Patrick Boyle (68) who was last seen in Crumlin last Thursday.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Patrick Boyle (68) who was last seen in Crumlin last Thursday.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing, but was last seen on the evening of Thursday 20 July on Cherryfield Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12.

He is described as being thin, approximately 6 foot in height with short grey hair and hazel green eyes.

Gardaí have said that both they and Mr Boyle’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.