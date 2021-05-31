Gardaí and ambulance personnel came under attack this evening as they attempted to treat a 14-year-old boy who was injured in an incident at Kilbarrack Dart station.

Shortly after 5.30pm, gardaí attended the scene of an incident at the station involving a large group of youths, during which the boy sustained an injury to his head.

While treating the injured teenager, ambulance personnel came under attack from youths at the scene.

Gardaí then intervened and were assaulted as they attempted to disperse the youths. Two male youths (aged in their mid-teens) were arrested at the scene for public order offences.

It is understood Dart services were disrupted for a short time while order was being restored.

The injured teenager did not require hospital treatment.

This came just one hour after gardaí dispersed groups of youths following an incident in which a 16-year-old youth was assaulted at approximately 4.45pm at the East pier in Howth.

“It’s understood the youth fell from the pier onto rocks in the course of a disturbance involving large groups of youths.

“The injured youth was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital as a precaution. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny garda station 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.