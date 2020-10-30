Gardaí advise people to avoid unnecessary journeys as Storm Aiden to bring dangerous weather

A man struggles against high winds and torrential rain in Westport. Photo: Paul Mealey

Gardaí have urged the public in counties set to be worst affected by Storm Aiden to avoid coastal areas and unnecessary journeys this weekend as high winds are set to lash Ireland.

The heaviest impacts of Storm Aiden will be felt along the coastal areas of Munster, Connacht and West Ulster.

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Status Yellow warnings which will come into effect from tomorrow at 5am Saturday morning.

Met Éireann have predicted severe and damaging gusts of up to 130km/h.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare all have Orange wind warnings tomorrow while the rest of the country is at yellow.

An Garda Síochána are advising people to avoid all unnecessary travel tomorrow as high winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

Gardaí are also asking the public to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks during the weather warnings as high seas and wave activity will make coastal areas hazardous.

People are advised to remove or secure patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings that could be vulnerable to high winds.

Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions.

People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend.

Online Editors