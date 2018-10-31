Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe to retire

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe is to retire from An Garda Síochána at midnight tonight after 30 years in the job.

Sergeant McCabe has been on leave since May 2016 and made headlines when he exposed abuses of the penalty points system within the force.

This would prove to be the beginning of a long sequence of events that led to the Charleton Tribunal which recently found former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan and Supt David Taylor had engaged in a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe in response to his whistleblowing.

The report found that Sgt McCabe was a genuine person who had the interests of the people of Ireland in his mind at all times.

It found he regarded those interests as superior to any loyalty that he had to An Garda Siochana, but that neither interest should ever be in conflict.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris apologised to Sgt McCabe on behalf of the force after the findings of the Disclosures Tribunal were published.

After the last report from the tribunal Sgt McCabe said that the finding in the tribunal report that he was smeared by Mr Callinan and Supt Taylor was "hard to take".

Sgt McCabe handed in his retirement notice to Assistant Garda Commissioner Fintan Fanning at the weekend.

