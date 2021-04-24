Kids enjoying the fine weather with their dog at Sandymount Strand, Dublin.

Gardaí have asked the public to act responsibly as they carry out patrols at parks, beaches and beauty-spots on what is expected to be the second hottest day of the year so far.

With Met Éireann predicting temperatures could reach a high of 20C today, people are flocking to beaches and beauty-spots around the country.

AA Roadwatch reported busy routes in Portmarnock, Clontarf, Sutton Cross and passing Dollymount Strand in Dublin, while in Co Wicklow traffic is heavy heading into Bray.

With the good weather, gardaí have warned the public to continue adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

"An Garda Síochána is again advising the public to plan their activities over the weekend to take account of the new limitation on non-essential travel,” a spokesperson said.

"With good weather forecast this weekend, gardaí are asking everyone to continue acting responsibly and to stay safe from Covid.

"Gardaí are continuing high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend.”

Met Éireann forecaster Michelle Dillon said temperatures will reach highs of 20°C today.

“We are keeping that good sunny weather with us throughout the weekend and into Monday,” she said.

"Temperatures today we are expecting up to 20 degrees in parts of the west, a little bit lower than along the east and southern coasts as we’ve onshore east and southeasterly breezes, more like 12 or 13 degrees.

"But any bit away from the coast and temperatures start to rise.”

Tomorrow is expected to stay dry and sunny with temperatures slightly lower with a maximum of 18C in the west.

"It will continue to be dry and sunny,” Ms Dillon said. “The good weather will continue into Monday with sunshine, after that then it turns colder.

"For today, tomorrow and Monday you’ve got sunshine with a little rain later in the day on Monday evening. From Tuesday then it is going to turn cooler and we will have some showers.”

Meanwhile Irish Water has denied there has been a sewage leak in Dublin Bay.

Sinn Féin Dublin TD Chris Andrews issued a warning to swimmers in Sandymount and Ringsend as he posted video footage of what he said was “raw sewage” released into Dublin Bay last night.

He said locals had been in contact with him about the “sickening smell” this morning.

“I would imagine that [the sewage] will be dispersed right through Dublin Bay and beyond, you know it's really sickening the smell this morning, residents have contacted me and they said the smell was really bad yesterday evening,” he told FM104.

"We've such a nice day again and they can't even sit out in their own garden.”

However a spokesperson for Irish Water told the Irish Independent there have been “no reported overflows or malfunctions”.

"Local authorities are responsible for testing bathing water and the placement and removal of bathing water prohibition notices.

“Irish Water can confirm that there have been no reported overflows or malfunctions in the public wastewater network in the Dublin area. We are continuing to monitor the situation and liaising with our local authority partners to ensure that all wastewater treatment plants and associated infrastructure are operating effectively.”

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment

🚫Warning to anyone planning their swim today in #Sandymount #Ringsend

Dublin Bay or walking your #dog

This was last night...

Raw sewage released into Dublin Bay!!

Completely unacceptable.

We need short term engineering solutions not more excuses.@IrishWater@98FM@IRingsend pic.twitter.com/h2kGU2D6ye — Chris Andrews TD (@chrisandrews64) April 24, 2021



