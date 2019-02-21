Gardaí warn upsurge in feud violence could follow court ruling

Armed gardaí have been put on alert to combat a feared upsurge in violence in the wake of the collapse of the Regency Hotel murder trial.

As a result of a massive garda operation since the Regency shooting, the number of feud-related incidents has tailed off significantly.

The last murder confirmed by gardaí to have a direct link to the feud was committed 13 months ago, through there have been murders indirectly linked. But the collapse of the Regency trial now threatens to act as a fresh catalyst for more violence.

Many alleged associates or even innocent friends of the main protagonists have already been warned by gardaí they believe their lives are in danger and, in some cases, their homes are kept under regular watch.

Added to that list now is Patrick Hutch, who walked free yesterday from the Special Criminal Court where he had pleaded not guilty to the Regency murder.

He does not need a garda warning that his life is also in danger and he is likely to remain "offside", probably outside the country, for the foreseeable future.

Despite the lull in the feuding recently, two garda assistant commissioners, Pat Leahy, who is in charge of policing in the Dublin region, and John O'Driscoll, head of special crime operations, have warned the fighting is not likely to end any time soon.

Since its creation in March 2015, the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) has been responsible for drug seizures worth €150m, as well as €8.4m in cash, including €3m last year and 91 firearms recovered, including some military grade weapons.

Interventions by members of the bureau have saved 59 lives.

