Gardaí warn of jail terms for revealing killers' IDs

Gardaí have warned the public they could face up to three years in jail for identifying children in court proceedings after images claiming to show the killers of Ana Kriegel were circulated online.

On Tuesday, two 14-year-old boys were found guilty of Ana’s murder while one of the accused, Boy A, was also found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

In the aftermath of the verdict images of two juveniles, alleged to be Boy A and Boy B, were circulated and posted on social media websites.

Yesterday afternoon, gardaí released a statement in which they warned that identifying children in court proceedings, and sharing images of juveniles before the courts, can result in a large fine or imprisonment.

The statement, released through the Garda press office, did not specifically reference the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

“An Garda Síochána would like to remind members of the public in relation to the anonymity of a child in court proceedings and the sharing of images of children who have appeared before the Criminal Courts and the legislation pertaining to same,” a spokesman said.

“In particular to be mindful of the ‘Children Act 2001’ which covers children and the Criminal Justice System, section 252(1) (b): ‘no picture which purports to be or include a picture of the child or which is likely to lead to his or her identification, shall be published or included in a broadcast’.”

The punishment on summary conviction can result in a maximum fine of €1,500, or 12-month imprisonment.

On conviction on indictment a person can receive a fine of up to €10,000 or a maximum prison term of three years, or both.

An image claiming to show one of the youths was also circulated last year in the aftermath of one boy being charged.

Irish Independent